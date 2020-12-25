PM Narendra Modi has sent money today in the accounts of people waiting for the 7th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Farmers who have sown wheat and mustard are in great need of this money. With this, they can arrange irrigation and fertilizer in their fields. Its effect is also visible. PM Farmer’s website (https://pmkisan.gov.in/) was not opening itself. However now the website is opening and you can check your status.

If you have registered your name under the scheme, then you can check your name in the latest list of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi sitting at home. The way to check name in the list is very easy.

Know how many installments you have received so far

First go to the official website of PM Kisan (PM Kisan) https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Here you will find the option of ‘Farmers Corner’ on the right side.

Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ option here. A new page will open here.

On the new page, choose one of the Aadhaar number, bank account number or mobile number.

Fill in the number of the option you have selected. After this, click on Get Data.

After clicking here, you will get information about all transactions. That is, when did the installment come into your account and which bank account was credited.

You will also find information related to the seventh installment here.

If you see ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ then it means that the fund transfer process has started. This installment will be transferred to your account in a few days.

Easy steps to view online in the list

Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in.

Look at the menu bar on the home page and go to ‘Farmer’s Corner’ here.

Click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ link here.

After this enter your state, district, sub-district, block and village details

After filling this, click on Get Report and get the complete list

Working for the welfare of our hardworking farmers. #PMKisan https://t.co/sqBuBM1png – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

Explain that amidst the farmers’ movement on the borders of Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the next installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Prime Minister Modi transferred more than Rs 18 thousand crore to the accounts of more than nine crore beneficiary farmer families. PM Modi is also interacting with farmers of six states during this event organized through video conference.