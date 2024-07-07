AksysGames has revealed the western release window for the version Nintendo Switch of the otome visual novel 7’scarletThe title will be available starting from Spring 2025. It is currently unclear whether it will be released digitally only or whether there will also be a physical edition.

While we wait to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer, wishing you, as always, good viewing!

7’scarlet – Trailer

Source: AksysGames Street Gematsu