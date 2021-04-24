Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, affiliated to the Sharjah Education Council of the Government of Sharjah, revealed that it has received 799 files to apply for the award’s twelve categories, within the competitions of the award’s twenty-seventh session for the academic year 2020-2021.

Alia Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, announced the success of the award in its twenty-seventh session in attracting large numbers of those wishing to run for the award’s twelve categories, and it included individuals and institutions supporting education, the distinguished student category, the distinguished student category, and the teacher category. Distinguished Special Education, Distinguished Teacher Category, Distinguished Family Category, Distinguished Nursery Category, Distinguished Parents’ Council Category, Distinguished School Category, Distinguished Educational Leader Category, Distinguished Project Category, Distinguished Applied Educational Research Category, and Supportive Jobs Category.

She indicated that, with the door to candidacy closed, the jury and the award management began to sort the files submitted by the educational institutions and applicants for the award, through three stages, the first of which included receiving files and then sorting them in order to view the attached evidence and evidence, so that in the second phase, 538 files were accepted. .

She explained that those files submitted in the third phase have been reviewed and presented to the arbitration committee, which will start its work from the twenty-fourth of this April to the third of next June, so that the number of files nominated for arbitration will reach 340 files.