In Russia, over the past day, 7975 new cases of coronavirus were detected. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number has reached 4,847,489. Telegram-channel.

7975 COVID-19 cases revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were detected in Moscow (2432), St. Petersburg (711) and the Moscow region (601). Least of all – in the Magadan region (3), the Altai Republic (3) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (1).

360 deaths were detected per day, the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 111,895.

The daily rate of recovery was 7506, the total – 4 464 550.