Ajman Police arrested two Asian nationals on charges of selling and storing 797,555 e-cigarettes without a license and tax evasion.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, reported that information had been received about a villa in the Emirate of Ajman used to store and sell electronic cigarettes.

He said: “A task force was formed from the Investigations Department and the site was raided after taking legal measures and coordinating with the Federal Prosecution for Tax Evasion Crimes. Large quantities of electronic cigarettes from several companies owned by two Asian nationals were seized. 797,555 electronic cigarettes were found stored in five rooms in the villa bearing the trademarks of hundreds of electronic cigarette manufacturing companies. Two suspects were also arrested, one in his forties and the other in his thirties (of Asian nationality). They were arrested and referred to the Federal Prosecution for Tax Evasion Crimes.”

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department praised the efficiency and experience of the police officers and their efforts that enabled them to arrest the accused, calling on the public to be careful when purchasing goods from places other than those approved for sale and not to hesitate to report them.

He stressed that Ajman Police will be on the lookout and will deal firmly with tax evasion crimes, tampering with the security of the nation and the safety of citizens and residents.