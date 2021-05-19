The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 7,920 people. For the entire time of the epidemic, the virus was detected in almost five million inhabitants, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

In Moscow, 2096 infections were recorded per day, in St. Petersburg – 784 cases, Moscow region – 697 cases. Not a single infection occurred in the Nenets Okrug. One infected person was found in the Jewish Autonomous Region. In the Magadan region and the Altai Republic, two infections each.

Over the past 24 hours, 390 patients with coronavirus infection have died in the country, 9561 people have recovered. Over the entire period of the epidemic, 116 965 infected people died, another 4.5 million recovered.