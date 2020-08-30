Coronavirus epidemic seems to be extremely dangerous in India. Around 79,000 new cases were reported in the country on Saturday, which is the highest ever recorded in a single day in any country. With this, Corona positive cases in the country have crossed 3.5 million. The increase in cases in India has increased even more in the last one week.

There have been 4,96,070 cases in the last 7 days in the country. In this way, an average of 70,867 cases have been reported in the last 7 days. This is the highest number recorded in the world during a seven-day period, exceeding the US’s worst spikes in late July. Talking about any one state, Maharashtra has the highest number of 16,867 cases on Saturday. This is higher than the state’s previous 14,888 recorded on August 26.

It is the same with other states. Andhra Pradesh (10,548, more than 10 thousand for the fourth consecutive day), Karnataka (8,324, more than 8 thousand in the last five days), Tamil Nadu (6,352) and Uttar Pradesh (5,684) had the highest number of cases. In Tamil Nadu, for the first time since July 29, positive cases crossed 6,000. In recent times, with increasing cases, the pool of active cases has seen a boom. There has been an increase of about 49,000 active cases in the last four days, which is a total of 7,66,226.

According to data from the state governments, the recovery on Saturday stood at 64,681, while the number of cured people has risen to 27,06,861. 945 deaths were reported from the virus on Saturday, down from 1,000 for the first time in five days. Maharashtra reported 16,867 cases, overtaking 14,888 cases filed on 26 August. Not only this, more than 300 (328) deaths occurred in the state for the third consecutive day. A total of 24,103 deaths were recorded here so far. There were 87 deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Highest case in Maharashtra

According to the state Health Department, the total number of patients has now increased to 764281 with 16867 new cases in the last 25 hours. 328 patients have also died in one day. So far, a total of 24103 patients of Corona have died in the state. On Saturday, 11,541 patients were cured, who have now been discharged from different hospitals. A total of 554711 corona patients have been cured in Maharashtra so far. Now the number of active cases of Corona is 185131. In the capital, 1,432 new cases of infection were reported in the day and 31 patients died.

1954 new cases of Corona in Delhi

Corona cases are now increasing rapidly in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, 1954 new cases have occurred and the infection rate has also increased to 8.88. The infection rate has increased by one percent in the last one day. At the same time, more than 14 thousand active cases have also been done. The percentage of active cases has increased to 8.19. Corona cases have been steadily increasing in Delhi since last few days. According to the Health Bulletin released on Saturday, 1449 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and 15 people have died during this period.

More than thousand patients are increasing daily in Haryana

The corona virus havoc in Haryana is continuously increasing. A week ago on August 22, there were 53290 cases, while by Saturday evening there were 60,596 cases. More than a thousand cases are coming daily. The recovery rate is 82.04 percent. 49710 patients have recovered and gone to their respective homes. So far, around 700 people have died. Surprisingly, where most of the corona cases were found in Noonh, he is now in the best condition.