A Datafolha survey released this Monday (August 12, 2024) shows that 79% of voters in the city of São Paulo say there is a possibility of fraud in the Venezuelan presidential elections. Another 8% said that the electoral process took place normally, while 13% did not know how to respond.

The Datafolha survey was conducted on August 6 and 7, and interviewed 1,092 people in the capital of São Paulo. The margin of error is 3 pp, either way. The survey is registered under code 03279/2024 with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Of those interviewed who said they believed there was possible fraud in the neighboring country’s elections, 89% said they supported the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the division by education, 85% of the interviewees who see possible fraud have completed higher education.

Datafolha also asked voters in the capital of São Paulo how informed they feel about the situation in Venezuela. 24% of those interviewed said they feel well informed, while 31% feel somewhat informed and 12% feel poorly informed. Those who said they were not aware of the results of the Venezuelan elections represent 33%.

ELECTIONS IN VENEZUELA

On July 28, the CNE (National Electoral Council), the body responsible for elections in Venezuela, announced that current Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro obtained 51.2% of the votes, against 44.2% for center-right opposition candidate Edmundo González.

The opposition disputes the numbers, claiming that González won more than 67% of the vote, while Maduro received 30%. Both the opposition and international observers have criticized the lack of clarity in the vote count. They are demanding more transparency in the country’s electoral process.

MATURE

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Mature Moros, 61, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”. There are also restrictions described in reports from the OAS (about the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022of November 2022 and of March 2023).