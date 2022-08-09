The Sharjah Autism Center reported that it provides its services to 79 students, following the latest scientific curricula.

The director of the center, Siham Al-Humaimat, told “Emirates Today” that the center’s curriculum works to prepare the student for the future and train him to rely on himself and find a suitable job for him.

She pointed out that the center provides 11 qualitative services for autism patients, including diagnosis,

Psycho-educational assessment, training and rehabilitation, family support and guidance, home guidance for students’ families, training on dealing with people with autism, educational integration, supportive activities (such as swimming and horse riding services), music therapy, drawing and handicrafts.

The Sharjah Autism Center also provides supportive therapeutic services such as occupational therapy, speech and language services, training and technical support services through organizing workshops and specialized training courses, in addition to technical support and training services for teachers of students with autism.

She stated that the center’s efforts include, in addition to previous services, community awareness of autism spectrum disorder through organizing exhibitions, conferences and lectures, allocating visits to schools, universities and various bodies, in addition to integrating the center’s students into society through various external activities, and the services of the Youth Department, which is a dedicated section. For youth from 12 to 16 years old, it aims to enhance students’ abilities to communicate, independence, develop hobbies, and fill free time, which contributes to improving their social and interactive skills, and finally, serving assistive technologies and providing them with appropriate tools and applications to support their learning and communication process.

She explained that children receive appropriate educational programs for them, making use of the available means and resource rooms as much as possible, and creating the school atmosphere, taking into account their requirements.

She explained that there are different degrees of autism spectrum disorder, ranging from mild to severe, and based on the severity of the degrees and accompanying disabilities, an individual educational plan is prepared, calling for a commitment to integrating people with autism into education and work environments, and benefiting from their strengths.