The Dubai Personal Status Court achieved positive results in last year’s indicators, as the average ruling from the first session decreased to 64 days, and the accuracy index of rulings increased to 82%, while the court’s Family Guidance and Reform Department was able to successfully settle 79.6% of family dispute cases, by providing support and advice and strengthening healthy and positive relationships between family members.

In detail, the average ruling from the first session of the Personal Status Court in Dubai decreased to only 64 days during the past year compared to 76 days in 2022, and 94 days in 2021, despite the increase in the number of cases completed by the court last year by 4,181 cases compared to 3,568 cases in 2022.

The annual report of Dubai Courts revealed an increase in the accuracy rate of rulings issued by the Personal Status Court and upheld by the Courts of Appeal and Cassation to 82%, compared to 81% in 2022 and compared to 77% in 2021.

The general dismissal rate by the Personal Status Court last year was 95%, compared to 94% in 2022, and 96.9% in 2021.

According to the report, the Personal Status Court in Dubai is competent to consider family cases in all their branches, such as personal status cases for Muslims and others, in addition to inheritance cases for Muslims and non-Muslims, and financial status cases.

According to the Personal Status Law, the court relies on alternatives to litigation, through reconciliation and settlement between the parties to the dispute, whether spouses or any family member, through the Personal Status Settlements Department, which recorded 9,056 cases during the past year.

The Family Guidance and Reform Department of the Personal Status Court was able to provide support and guidance to families and individuals facing challenges in family relationships.

The Family Guidance and Reform Team at the court held 26,412 sessions during the past year, during which it was able to provide advice, help in finding constructive and reformative solutions to family problems, and enhance healthy and positive relationships between family members.

According to statistics included in the annual report of Dubai Courts, 79.6% of family guidance and reconciliation cases were successfully settled, reflecting the outstanding efforts of the work team and the success of these services in strengthening healthy and sustainable family relationships, and contributing to building a strong and stable society.

According to the annual report, the Dubai Courts of First Instance monitor the performance index through judicial performance cards and the “Rasid” system, which provides a unified tool for monitoring indicators, ensuring the efficiency of internal performance and increasing productivity.

The Dubai Courts of First Instance completed 36,468 lawsuits and registered more than 872,000 smart requests last year, according to the report issued under the title Global Leadership, Innovative and Sustainable Judicial and Digital Solutions. The evaluation and monitoring systems allow for understanding and following up on the results in a sequential, integrated and interconnected manner, starting from setting the strategy and operation of the courts of first instance, all the way to the performance level of each judicial department and each judge. The system recorded high performance rates in all indicators during 2023.

The Dubai Courts’ annual report highlights the efforts made to enhance the courts’ capabilities in using technology to better serve the community, by improving file management and accelerating judicial procedures, which contributes to enhancing transparency and strengthening trust among clients.

The report provides an analysis of data and statistics that highlight the courts’ tangible progress in several areas over the past year, such as increasing the number of completed lawsuits and reducing the duration of case considerations. It also presents the efforts made to enhance community communication and effective interaction with all segments of society, and achieve a balance between legal and social needs, including supporting and empowering people of determination and providing them with an appropriate environment through the judicial system.

• The accuracy index of judgments increased to 82% and the judgment rate decreased from the first session during 2023.