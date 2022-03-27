The Dubai Health Authority revealed that 79.4% of the emirate’s population is of working age (between 20 and 59 years), while the emirate’s population increased by 1.64%. The majority of the emirate’s society members are young people, and the ratio of males to females increases in most age groups.

Finally, according to a statistical report issued by the authority, the population of the Emirate of Dubai in 2020 reached 3,411,200 people, an increase of 55,300 people over 2019 (equivalent to 1.64%), and a growth rate of 16.2% per 1000 residents. population.

According to the report, the percentage of males in society reached 69%, compared to 31% for females, and the percentage of children under the age of 14 was 14.8%.

The age of 58.5% of Dubai’s population ranged between 25 and 44 years, as a result of the increase in the population in this age group, with a slight decrease compared to 2019. The percentage of the population in the age groups over 60 years reached 2.4% of the population, which indicates that the emirate’s society Young and growing constantly, and the number of males over females in all age groups.

It is also characterized by the fact that the population of working age ranges from 20-59 years, with a percentage of 79.42%.

The report showed that the total number of births in Dubai amounted to 31,761 births, with a birth rate of 10.3%, per 1000 population, an increase of 0.6%, compared to the birth rate of 9.3 per 1000 population in 2019, and a decrease in the birth rate in 2020, compared to 2019, at a rate of 0.4% per 100,000 population.

The percentage of births among citizens was 21%, compared to 79% of non-citizens, and it was found that 83% of births took place in private sector hospitals, compared to 17% in government sector hospitals, which indicates a decrease in the share of births in government sector hospitals by 3%. He added that the rate of caesarean section deliveries was 14% of the total deliveries in the commission’s hospitals, compared to 86% in the private sector hospitals.

The number of deaths during the year 2020 reached a total of 3,480 cases, with a death rate of 1.02 deaths per 1000 population, compared to a death rate of 0.83% in 2019, including 144 deaths among children under five years old, at a rate of 4%, compared to 1,341 39.5% of the deaths were in the age group over 60 years, of whom 995 were non-citizens, with a rate of 28.6% of the deaths in this category.

Examining deaths by nationality, it was found that 85% were non-citizens, compared to 15% of citizens. The death rate for males was 76.6%, compared to 23.4% for females.

