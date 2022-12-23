The Dubai Health Authority revealed that 79.3% of the emirate’s population is still of working age, specifically between the ages of 20 and 59, which indicates that Dubai’s society is young and constantly growing.

The authority stated, in a recent report issued by it, that the population of Dubai reached three million and 478 thousand and 300 people, at the end of last year, with an increase of 67 thousand and 100 people, compared to 2020, and a crude growth rate of 20 people per 1000 population.

The percentage of males in the community was 69% compared to 31% of females, which is the gender ratio for the same previous year.

And she added that the percentage of children in society in the age group under 14 years old amounted to the equivalent of 14.9%, of whom 5.3% are under the age of 5 years.

The authority’s statistics also showed that 58.5% of the population is in the age group between 25 and 44 years, as a result of the increase in the population in this age group, with an emphasis on the similarity of the percentage with that of 2020.

She added that the population in the age group 60 years and over amounted to 2.4% of the total population, which indicates that Dubai society is young and young, and is constantly growing, and the number of males is increasing in all age groups, except for the age group from 5 to 9 years.

The authority stated that the percentage of the population of working age, in the age group between 20 and 59 years, amounted to 79.3%, which is slightly lower than the percentage in 2020, which amounted to 79.4%.

She stressed that she is making her efforts to reach a health system with international standards, in order to achieve the vision of leadership in the health care sector, and to make Dubai a leading destination for health care by adopting innovative and integrated care models and enhancing community participation.

