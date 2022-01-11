Abu Dhabi Police seized 7,873 violations of “pedestrians crossing the road without the places designated for their crossing and non-compliance with the traffic lights last year 2021 AD in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, thus endangering themselves and other road users.”

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on pedestrians to adhere to the safe crossing of the places designated for them, to use bridges and tunnels, and to abide by light pedestrian signals at intersections that work in conjunction with traffic lights to regulate the movement of vehicles.

It warned of the danger of random crossing of the road, which is one of the main causes of run-over accidents, and urged pedestrians to adhere to the correct rules of crossing the road and ensure that the street is clear of vehicles.

She stressed that the safety and security of pedestrians is an important strategic priority, referring to the continuous efforts to improve traffic safety conditions for pedestrians, which resulted in the construction of many bridges on internal and external roads, the improvement of pedestrian crossings, the construction of surface corridors controlled by light signals, and closing the gaps by making fences on various roads. which enhances their safety.

She urged drivers to pay attention to the movement of pedestrians crossing the roads and to abide by the reduction of speeds, stressing that the safety and security of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between pedestrians themselves and drivers on the roads.

Abu Dhabi Police applies the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law Article No. 89, which is (a) that pedestrians do not comply with the traffic lights, and (b) that pedestrians cross the road other than the places designated for their crossing, a fine of 400 dirhams.



