In Russia, over the past day, 7,867 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in 83 regions. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel.

During the day, 99 people died, 3068 patients fully recovered. The largest number of new cases of infection was recorded in Moscow – 2016.

In total, according to the latest data, 1,151,438 cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions in Russia. Over the entire period, 20,324 people died, 943,218 patients were cured.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor named the reasons for the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the country. So, according to the head of the department Anna Popova, this is primarily due to non-compliance with preventive measures. She noted that today there is a growth that has become “felt” and “expressed”, and it began from the last days of August.