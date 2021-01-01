With the arrival of 780 new cases of corona virus infection in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, the total number of people found so far infected with this virus has increased to 242571 in the state. A health department official gave information about this. The Madhya Pradesh health officer said that 12 more persons, including a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, have been confirmed dead from the disease in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3618 in the state.

He said that the second IAS officer who died was hit by Kovid-19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted, “Very sad news has been received about the demise of Dr. Masood Akhtar, senior IAS officer and Home Secretary of Madhya Pradesh.” My condolences to his family. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and provide support to the mourners.

The official said, during the last 24 hours, four deaths have been confirmed in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Gwalior and one patient each in Ratlam, Dhar, Betul and Barwani due to corona virus infection in the state. He said, so far 877 deaths have been reported from the corona virus in the state in Indore, while 579 in Bhopal, 102 in Ujjain, 148 in Sagar, 242 in Jabalpur and 203 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths occurred in other districts.

The official said that 219 new cases of Kovid-19 came in Indore district on Friday, while 147 new cases came in Bhopal. He said that out of total 242571 infected people in the state till now, 229731 patients have been infection free and 9222 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Friday, 900 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.