Michel Guddat

A 78-year-old woman is found dead on the floor of her house in Italy – with a rag around her neck. A robbery that ended in tragedy?

Puegnago – She is said to have seen her son off to work, but a few minutes later she was dead. 78-year-old Santina D. was allegedly killed in her own home, the circumstances of the crime are still unclear bresciatoday.it reported.

78-year-old is found lifeless on the ground on Lake Garda with a rag around her neck

She was found lying lifeless on the floor – with a rag around her neck – in her home on Via Panoramica in Puegnago, Italy, on Wednesday morning (February 2). Puegnago is a northern Italian municipality on Lake Garda, about 20 kilometers northeast of Brescia. A small village with just over 3000 inhabitants.

Robbery gone wrong? The police are investigating

Statements from family members describe that the daughter-in-law found the woman dead in her house. This in turn had been alerted by the deceased's son. He was worried because his mother wasn't answering the phone. The first thought that she had died as a result of an illness was quickly dismissed by looking into the house. Open drawers, chaos. The investigators assume a robbery gone wrong, as the Italian newspaper reports.

Confirmation and its evidence have not yet been proven. Numerous investigations were carried out in the house and on the balcony, and the police responsible do not rule out any theories about how the crime occurred. The body is currently undergoing an autopsy.

The idyllic Puegnago on Lake Garda was struck by a tragic death. The investigation is ongoing.

It appears that signs of violence were found on the body. No traces of blood have been found so far. A similar tragedy recently occurred on Lake Garda after a son allegedly beat his mother to death.

Surprise and sadness in Puegnago on Lake Garda

Concern and sadness continue in Puegnago. The police block access to the house and the military is stationed at the entrance. In addition to her son, Santina D. also leaves behind her brothers, sisters and grandchildren, a family well-known in the village and outside. Her late husband was president of the local infantry for many years. (mg)