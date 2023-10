Home page politics

There was a devastating drone attack on a military academy in Homs, Syria. At least 78 people died and over 140 were injured.

Homs – At least 78 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in Syria, according to activists. This was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights based in London. Accordingly, there are said to have been at least 140 injured in Thursday’s drone attack in Homs. dpa