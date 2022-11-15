The report, which was completed by economists from the World Bank, including Moroccans, was recently issued under the title “climate and development“They recommended investing about $23.3 billion from now until 2030, $25 billion between 2031 and 2040, and $29.5 billion between 2041 and 2050, or about $3 billion annually..

The report added that these investments can be gradual in stages, but the return will be large, which makes Morocco more attractive to foreign direct investments and exports, in addition to promoting economic growth.

climatic hotspot

Morocco has become a hotbed of hot weather in recent years, and one of the countries in the world most suffering from water scarcity, as it is rapidly approaching the absolute limit of water scarcity of 500 cubic meters of water per person per year, according to recent data from the World Bank.

This year, Morocco faced the strongest drought season in four decades, which affected economic growth, which by the end of the year will not exceed 0.8%, according to Bank Al-Maghrib estimates. This November, only a few scattered thunderstorms are not enough to fill the dams, which have reached very low levels of filling.

In this regard, Abd al-Hakim al-Filali, a research professor at the Polydisciplinary College in Khouribga, highlighted in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the analysis of data related to the development of precipitation in Morocco has proven that what is happening is not circumstantial, but rather there is a general tendency towards a decline of about 1.5 mm annually, as the national average declined. Rainfall amounts from about 700 mm at the beginning of the twentieth century to less than 500 mm at the beginning of the twenty-first century. This trend also indicates that the country’s climate has become drier than it was at the beginning of the twentieth century.

delayed investments

For his part, economist Rashid Sari commented on the World Bank report, saying, “Morocco has been long overdue in investing in the climate, especially since we have noticed, during a fairly short period of time, a dangerous shift that has affected a number of countries in North Africa and the Near East. We have noticed the extension of the summer season and the excessive and unprecedented heat, which led to a group of imbalances, including the scarcity of water.

He confirmed in an interview withSky News Arabia“, that “The succession of drought years has become more severe compared to the years of the eighties and nineties, when we lived a year of drought every five years, but now we live three years of drought every five years. Faced with these fluctuations, we wonder, what have we prepared?“.

Sari added that there is a great depletion of water resources, in addition to irrational agricultural schemes, as well as the export of water indirectly through crops that consume large amounts of water. So, the thinking that has become prevalent today is the need to confront these changes through investments that will focus on water desalination, and the creation of new technologies for storing it, because the dams currently available do not enable the storage of the necessary quantities, and in this regard, Morocco has allocated a budget amounting to about one billion dollars in the budget 2023.

It should be noted that previous estimates by the World Bank revealed that natural disasters, such as floods, earthquakes and droughts, cause Morocco to lose more than $575 million annually. The United Nations agency also confirmed that:Rapid urbanization and climate change portend an increase in the frequency and intensity of weather-related phenomena.”

The World Bank revealed thatMorocco is among the countries most exposed to risks associated with geological and climatic phenomena in the Middle East and North Africa region“.