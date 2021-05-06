Abu Dhabi (WAM) Non-Arab foreign liquidity continues to flow into the UAE financial markets, raising the total value of non-Arab foreign investor deals to about 78 billion dirhams, buying and selling since the beginning of the year 2021 until today, according to the figures documented by the financial markets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. .

The same figures showed that the trading operations carried out by non-Arab foreign investors resulted in an increase in their net investments in the financial markets to about 1.7 billion dirhams since the beginning of this year. The large volume of non-Arab foreign liquidity that has been pumped into the financial markets since the beginning of this year reflects the great confidence that the UAE markets have gained from this segment of investors.

The transactions of non-Arab foreign investors accounted for about 32% of the total trades recorded in the financial markets since the beginning of this year, which is one of the highest ratios recorded in the markets for several years.

Total foreign trade in the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange reached 67.1 billion dirhams, both buying and selling, since the beginning of this year until today, according to the figures issued by the market.

The outcome of foreign transactions in the capital market came as a result of purchases worth 34.1 billion dirhams, offset by sales of 32.95 billion dirhams. Thus, the net investment for this segment of investors reached approximately 1.15 billion dirhams during the monitoring period.

In the Dubai Financial Market, the total trading of non-Arab foreigners amounted to 10.9 billion dirhams, both bought and sold, since the beginning of this year until the date of May 6, according to the figures issued by the market.

While the value of foreign purchases in the market reached 5.68 billion dirhams, their sales reached 5.11 billion dirhams, bringing their net investment to 570 million dirhams.