The number 77768, first fourth prize of the Christmas Lottery 2024. It left at 09:57 hours and delivered two hundred thousand euros per series, which is equivalent to 20,000 euros to the tenth.

This award has been widely distributed throughout Spain, highlighting 40 series that have come in Madridspecifically at 16 Arenal Street, leaving 8.2 million euros. Check here the list of places where 77768 has been sold.

Other places in the country that have been awarded this first fourth prize have been Guía de Isora, in Tenerifewith 15 series, and dozens of other cities and towns, among which the affected by DANA last October: Paiporta, Sedaví, Alfafar, Riba-roja and Letur. Added to these are different administrations of the Valencian Community such as Manises, Dénia, Valencia, Puerto de Sagunto, Alzira and Orihuela.

How much money do you win with the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Each fourth prize of the Christmas Lottery distributes a total amount of 200,000 euros per serieswhich is equivalent to 20,000 euros per tenth and 1,000 euros per euro played.









As with the three main awards, with the fourth prizes we can also choose to win some money. Don’t forget to check your tenth.

What is the probability of winning the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

With a single tenth played, the probability of winning a Christmas Lottery prize is 5%. Things get complicated to win the jackpot, the second prize or the third prize. To get hold of the fourth prizes we have a somewhat more positive prognosis. By distributing two awards, we have two options out of one hundred thousand (0.002%).

How much money does the Treasury keep from the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

The fourth prizes of the Christmas Lottery are tax exemptsince the financial amount distributed is less than 40,000 euros. Only winners of a prize greater than this figure are required to pay taxes, as indicated by legislation.

When can you collect the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

It is important to know that there is a deadline in order to collect the money for the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery. If it is not done within this time, the corresponding financial amount will be lost.

In total, there is a period of three monthswhich begins the same afternoon as the draw and once both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed. Therefore, the lucky one can claim the prize from December 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

The State Lotteries and Betting Office warn that this year December 22 is a Sunday, so it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

Where is the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The winner of the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery must go to a financial entity authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding personal information.

How is the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery is a jackpot. This means that the financial amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. In this case, the award is collected through a check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.