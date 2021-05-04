In Russia, 7,770 cases of coronavirus infection with coronavirus were detected per day in 82 Russian regions. Telegram-channel operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

Also, over the past 24 hours, 337 deaths were recorded, 6,755 people have fully recovered.

Most cases were detected in Moscow (2050), St. Petersburg (709) and the Moscow region (220).

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, Russian doctors have identified 4,839,514 cases of coronavirus in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 111,535 deaths were recorded.