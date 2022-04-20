Genoa – After Genoa, Vasco da Gama and Red Star, 777 Partners has formalized the purchase of the Liege Standarda Belgian club that has just reached salvation in the league.

Here is the press release: “The sale of our club has been finalized between Bruno Venanzi and 777 Partners. The change of ownership is now official. A temporary transition structure has been set up in which the various heads of the club’s departments are in contact with the leaders of the American company. Within this structure, Pierre Locht was appointed interim chief executive officer. The objective of this process is to be able to make all the decisions necessary in the short term for the club, leaving the time for the 777 Partners actors to know the concrete functioning of the teams in place to bring the best possible improvements in the future. The preparation work for the new season, especially at a sporting level, has therefore already begun “.

