The American holding company that owns Genoa is about to acquire the French club: it will be the fourth team controlled by the group between Europe and Brazil

The post with which Genoa greeted the entry of the paragini in the 777 Partners family

Genoa – The football family of 777 Partners, the American holding company that owns Genoa. After the Rossoblù, Vasco Da Gama in Brazil and Standard Liegi in Belgium, the American group is completing the purchase of the French company Red Star Fc Paris.

Founded by Jules Rimet in 1897 the Red Star is in fact the third team of the transalpine capital and currently plays in the third series (the Italian C series).

