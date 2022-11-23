It officially started atMonza National Autodrome the story of the new car manufacturer 777 Motorsfounded by the entrepreneur and collector Andrea Levifrom which it arises 777 hypercarsthe very high performance single-seater that will be produced in a limited edition in 7 specimens. The hypercar from 730hp is the result of excellent collaborations: engineered by Dallara, powered byGibson and styled by Umberto Palermo Design.

777 hypercar characterizes us from a FIA approved carbon monocoquea sophisticated aerodynamic developed by Dallara, which generates an incredible downforce of 2,100 kg at a speed of 370 km/ha limited weight of suns 900 Kgsand lateral acceleration of 3.5 to 4 g, which literally keeps the car glued to the asphalt.

The engine is a Naturally aspirated V8, 4,500 cc of displacement, which develops 730 hp at 9,000 rpmpowered by synthetic fuels. The engine is developed by Gibson Technology and won in 2022 the 6 hours of Monza of the WEC Championship.

The estimated lap time for the 777 hypercar at home at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza is 1 minute and 33 seconds.

The design of the 777 hypercar was born from the pencil of Umberto Palermo. Also Sparco is a partner in the 777 hypercar project. The car will in fact be equipped with belts, seats and solutions specifics deriving from the experience of Formula 1.

Sparco will always supply the racing kits complete composed of overalls, gloves and shoes customized to the highest standard.

Stylus will supply the helmet, which becomes an element of performance by combining maximum lightness, technology and innovation. The helmet will also allow the communication between pilot, engineers and mechanics of the 777 hypercar who will follow the car from the pits and from the control room, via a integrated radio kit dedicated.

The seven examples produced of the 777 hypercar will be sold at 7 million euros each. Delivery of the seven 777 hypercars will begin in 2025but will be anticipated by the sending, to the purchaser’s home, of two pieces of equipment which will allow them to immediately start the phase of athletic training.

The first is an advanced machine created ad hoc for the 777 hypercar: it is designed for strengthen the neck area and prepare it as best as possible for the stresses it will be subjected to on the track (lateral accelerations from 3.5 to 4 g).

The second is the professional Gt simulator by Tech And Symwhich is mounted on a chassis built by Dallara, and is able to reproduce the car behavior of the 777 hypercar through various devices, including active belts, a movement system with three degrees of freedom and customizable steering wheel and seat.

Future owners will be able to participate in test days on the track at Monzawith the 777 Motors engineering team helping them to fully exploit the single-seater’s potential.

Each performance will be promptly recorded using the telemetry and the most advanced measuring systems and the owners will be able to view the entire test session from the control room also used for the Formula 1 racesso as to be able to better compare with the engineers in the debriefing phase.

Owners of the 777 hypercar will immediately have the opportunity to train like real professional drivers thanks to the individual training program specific high-performance involving the use of Dallara Driving Simulator in Varano de Melegari (Italy) or Indianapolis (USA), or the simulator normally reserved for drivers who race in Formula 1, IndyCar and endurance races.

Site : Monza National Autodrome, Temple of Speed

: Monza National Autodrome, Temple of Speed Chassis : FIA approved carbon monocoque

: FIA approved carbon monocoque Motorisation : 8 cylinder V

: 8 cylinder V Displacement : 4,500 cc

: 4,500 cc Power : 730 hp at 9,000 rpm

: 730 hp at 9,000 rpm Full speed : 370 km/h.

: 370 km/h. Weight : 900kg

: 900kg Lateral acceleration : 3.5/4.0G

: 3.5/4.0G Downforce : 2,100 kg at 370 km/h

: 2,100 kg at 370 km/h Lap-time Monza : 1’33”

: 1’33” Edition limited to seven specimens

Price : 7 million euros

: 7 million euros Delivery: from 2025

