D.he health authorities in Germany reported 774 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Friday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:12 a.m.

For comparison: a week ago the value was 1076 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence nationwide as 6.2. The day before it was 6.6, the previous week it was 10.3.

According to the information, 62 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 91 dead.

High number of unreported cases

The RKI has counted 3,725,580 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,616,800. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 90,678.

The RKI gave the seven-day R-value on Thursday evening as 0.75. The day before it was 0.72. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 75 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

RKI President for protective measures in schools

The President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, advocates protective measures in schools until next spring. “We recommend that further tests are carried out in schools and that mouth and nose protection be worn. From today’s perspective, I would say that should be the case until next spring, ”said Wieler of the Rheinische Post newspaper. “On the one hand, we want to keep the number of infections low, because children can also become seriously ill. And on the other hand, of course, we aim to keep schools open. “

According to his own statement, he expects an increase in the number of infections in schools. “There will be more cases in children, we are already seeing larger outbreaks of the Delta variant in schools.”

The further course of the pandemic depends on the behavior of all of us. “Especially indoors, we should continue to wear mouth and nose protection, reduce contacts and use test offers. When the numbers rise again, it also depends on the vaccination progress, ”said Wieler. “That’s why the timing is difficult to predict. What is certain, however, is that the numbers will rise again in autumn and winter. “

No one can seriously rule out more stringent measures. “But what I know for sure: if we stay careful now, if we continue to wear masks in closed rooms, if we keep our distance and vaccination rates continue to rise, then we can avoid that. I am convinced of that. I can only express my hope that we will succeed together. “

So far there is no evidence that the approved vaccines are not effective against the Delta variant. “But of course we are concerned because new variants are constantly emerging. They have to be recognized quickly and then contact tracing has to be carried out intensively. The lower the incidences, the better the health authorities can do, ”said Wieler.