The Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Marwan Al-Mulla, stated that the number of inspection visits carried out by the authority during the past year amounted to 7,716 field visits, including 330 visits to hospitals, 2592 outpatient clinics, 151 visits to diagnostic centers and 2,508 pharmaceutical facilities.

He added that the number of inspection visits for “Covid-19” reached 5,399, including 1513 for pharmacies, 419 for optical centers, 291 for general clinics, 161 for rehabilitation centers, 84 for diagnostic centers, and 38 visits to isolation buildings and hotels.

Dr. Al-Mulla said that “the violations varied between the failure of the health facility to follow the principles and instructions called for by the Dubai Health Authority, a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of infection, such as measuring temperatures for the visitors upon entry, and the absence of commitment to apply physical distancing in the facility, especially in the waiting area, There is a time lag between patients ’appointments, and there is insufficient stock of personal protective equipment for employees.

He added that the violations also included the absence of a contract with a company approved by Dubai Municipality for sterilization, the lack of commitment by employees to wear personal protection tools, the absence of educational posters regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, and the absence of a record for examining employees for symptoms of “Covid-” 19 »At every shift.

The violations also included some health facilities collecting nasal swabs for polymerase testing, in the monitoring area of ​​the emergency department, in contrast to what is stated in the standards for collecting and examining “Covid-19” samples, as the swabs must be collected in a room containing a washing basin, an air purifier or a pressure system. Negative, and the lack of an air purifier in the room used to collect the swabs for “Covid-19”.

Dr. Al-Mulla stressed the great interest that the Dubai Health Authority attaches to strengthening its supervisory role on health facilities, to ensure compliance with all precautionary and preventive measures and circulars issued by the Health Authority, to preserve the health and safety of society, and to limit the spread of the Corona virus.





