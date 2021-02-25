The Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, stated that the number of inspection visits carried out by the authority during the past year amounted to 7,716 field visits, including 330 visits to hospitals, 2592 outpatient clinics, 151 visits to diagnostic centers and 2508 pharmaceutical facilities.

He added that the number of inspection visits for (Covid-19) reached 5,399, including 1513 for pharmacies, 419 for optometry centers, 291 for general clinics, 161 for rehabilitation centers, 84 for diagnostic centers and 38 visits to isolation buildings and hotels.

Dr. Al-Mulla said: “The irregularities varied between the failure of the health facility to follow the principles and instructions called for by the Dubai Health Authority as a precaution to prevent the spread of infection, such as measuring the temperature of the visitors upon entry, and the absence of commitment to apply physical spacing in the facility, especially in the waiting area, and the lack of a difference. “My time between sick appointments, and the lack of sufficient stock of personal protective equipment for staff.

He added that the violations also included the absence of a contract with a company approved by Dubai Municipality for sterilization, the failure of employees to wear personal protection tools, the absence of educational posters regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and the absence of a record for examining employees for symptoms of Covid-19 at each substitute.

The violations also included some health facilities collecting nasal swabs for polymerase testing in the monitoring area of ​​the emergency department, in contrast to what is mentioned in the standards for collecting and examining samples (Covid-19), as the swabs must be collected in a room containing a wash basin, an air purifier or a negative pressure system, Provides an in-room air purifier used to collect COVID-19 swabs.





