From: Nico Reiter, Kilian Bäuml

Dozens of pilot whales have stranded on the Scottish Orkney Islands. © Emma Neave-Webb/dpa

The largest mass stranding since 1995 occurs in Scotland. All 77 stranded pilot whales die, despite desperate rescue attempts.

Orkney – The Scottish coast of Orkney was rocked by a mass stranding on July 11th, with around 77 pilot whales washed ashore. Despite intensive rescue efforts by a team of experts, none of them ultimately lost their lives. This tragic event represents the largest mass stranding in Scotland since at least 1995.

77 marine mammals, including adult specimens up to seven metres long and their offspring, were washed up on the beach, as the BBC reported. Experts from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and marine veterinarians from mainland Scotland rushed to the scene to investigate whether any of the whales could be saved.

The rescue operations were an enormous burden for the team. It seemed as if the whales had been stranded “for quite some time.” The BDMLR rescuers described the scene to the BBC as “truly horrific” and “hugely emotional”. Despite all efforts, the BDMLR only managed to temporarily keep twelve of the whales alive. After attempts to return them to the open sea failed, they eventually had to be euthanized.

It is currently uncertain what will happen to the deceased animals. Consideration has been given to either burying the bodies on site or finding a suitable place for their burial. The exact cause of this incident is still unclear, but the increasing frequency of such events is worrying. It is believed that a whale may have been in distress and the rest of the group tried to help it. The community has been asked to avoid the area while investigations are carried out to determine the cause.

Andrew Brownlow of the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme expressed concern about the increasing frequency of mass strandings in Scotland: “This is worrying. It could be because there are simply more animals, or it could be because there are more risks to those animals.” This incident is believed to be the largest stranding in Scotland since the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) was established in 1995. However, similar large strandings have been observed in recent years.

The largest known stranding event in the United Kingdom occurred in 1927, when 126 of more than 130 killer whales died in the Dornoch Firth in the Highlands. In Australia, around 100 whales were also washed up on the beach last year. On the beaches of the USA, there were even more whales than at any time in 680. But there is also positive news: A A species of whale that was thought to be lost for almost 100 years has resurfaced.