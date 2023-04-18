77% of the Alhama CF ElPozo squad defended the coach, Randri García, on Tuesday against accusations of alleged harassment and degrading treatment. Thus, 17 of the 22 players say they have not denounced the club’s coach and alma mater, and they say they do not feel harassed by him. In that support letter, on the other hand, the names of five other soccer players do not appear: Andrea Carid, Noelia Gil, Erika Sastre, Nerea Vicente and Lucía Martínez.

«We want to communicate that it is false that we have denounced an alleged inappropriate behavior by the coach. In addition, we want to emphasize that at no time have we felt harassed with gestures or events that could violate our dignity and personal and professional privacy”, write the 17 Alhama players, adding: “If these events had occurred, we would have denounced them immediately in all those instances that were necessary.

That letter from the soccer players has been disseminated through the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (Afe), an independent union from the one that denounced the events hours before: Futpro, made up entirely of female soccer players. This group received a complaint from one of the players months ago. And they denounced it with “evidence” to high bodies: Labor Inspectorate, Spanish Federation and Higher Sports Council.

The players’ statement does not refer, in any case, to the alleged video of sexual content sent by WhatsApp to the locker room, on March 27, including an underage soccer player, as revealed by ‘Mundo Deportivo’ and ‘El Periódico ‘.

Peace, tranquility, humility and closeness have gone hand in hand in all these years of constant growth. The promotion from the lowest categories of women’s football to the elite is an unprecedented milestone in the Region of Murcia. None of this can be understood without Randri García, who in addition to being the coach is the alma mater of the project. His father, Antonio García-Águila, is the president of the club; and his wife, the former Alhama soccer player Tamara García, the coordinator.

Futpro condemns the “unacceptable” facts



For its part, the union that represents soccer players in Spain asked this Tuesday to remove the coach of Alhama CF ElPozo from his position “provisionally and immediately.” The Futpro collective has denounced the facts to the higher bodies: Labor Inspectorate, Spanish Federation and Higher Sports Council.

The union received a complaint months ago from a current player on the squad, whose name has not been revealed, with very serious accusations against Randri García. Among them, sexist comments, disrespect for players and humiliating treatment. Futpro said it had “evidence and proof” of the facts, which it publicly condemned in a statement.

The Catalan media ‘Mundo Deportivo’ and ‘El Periódico’ even talk about a photo of a sexual nature being sent via WhatsApp to the entire locker room, on March 27, including to an underage player on the team: Daniela Arqués , 17 years old. El Alhama did not deny these facts, assuring last night that “much information is not true” about the alleged dissemination of that image.

The team trained this Tuesday at the Guadalentín Complex. He did it privately: the media could not access the session, as the door was closed and a security guard did not allow access. He assured to follow instructions from the club. El Alhama refused to make statements on Tuesday and referred to last night’s statement.