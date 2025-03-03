77% of Spanish men will have overweight or obesity in 2050 if no measures are taken now

Obesity and overweight advance in the world more and faster. 7% of the men born in rich countries during the 1960s reached 25 years with obesity. The percentage increased to 16% for the generations of the nineties and it is expected that it reaches 25% when the boys born in 2015 are in the twenty equator, according to the data included in a macroanalysis that the magazine has just published The Lancet on the evolution and impact of this public health problem in 204 countries. If you appear before, the authors remember, the risk of complications such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases or cancer will also manifest at earlier ages.

The most exhaustive world radiography made to date reveals that overweight and obesity rates in adults (over 25 years) have almost tripled between 1990 and 2021: it has gone from affecting 731 million people to reach 2,110 million. In the case of children, adolescents and young people between 5 and 24 years old, the figure has climbed from 198 million to 493 in the last three decades. If we look only at obesity – which carries more problems than overweight – the prevalence has been bent both in men (from 5.8%to 14.8%) and in women (from 10.2 to 20.89%) in the world.

Researchers warn that this evolution is the result of “mass failures in response to this growing crisis.” “The unprecedented world epidemic is a deep tragedy and a monumental social failure,” says the main author of the study, Professor Emmanuela Gakidou, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington (United States). If urgent measures are not taken, the analysis estimates, 3.8 billion adults will suffer overweight or obesity (60%) and 746 million children and adolescents (31%) in 2050.

Spain has its own forecasts by then: according to estimates, 77% of men over 25 years (about 15 million people) will be in this situation if nothing changes. The most current data to compare, of 2020, place the percentage of adult men with overweight in 63.7%, although all adults are included. The impact on men is usually more pronounced than in women, although there may be exceptions. Chile, Australia, Greece and the United States are at the head of predictions between rich countries such as territories with the highest prevalence, above 80%.

In children between 5 and 14 years with excess weight, the scale reaches 47% by 2050. With this last data, Spain would be placed as the fourth country of high income of the world with the highest percentage of child population in this situation, according to the data provided by the analysis. A study a few months ago indicates that 20.2% of childhood between six and nine years is above its weight. They are something better than in 2019 but bad results are enraged in the poorest families.

The macro -state has a limitation. It is based only on body mass index data (BMI) that “although useful at the population level, does not completely capture body composition or fat distribution,” explains Cristóbal Morales, specialist in endocrinology and nutrition at the Vithas Sevilla Hospital, A Science Media Center Spain.

Take action: five key measures

The World Obesity Federation marks five policies to reduce this public health problem: taxes on sugary drinks and foods rich in fats, saturated fats and salt; Healthy food subsidies, incentives to promote physical activity and restrictions on the marketing of food to childhood.

According to their latest analysis, published on Monday, two thirds of the countries of the world do not have implemented any of these measures or only one to cut the increase in obesity levels. In addition, only 7% of the territories have adequate health systems to address this problem. The Ministry of Consumer is finalizing a royal decree to regulate what children and adolescents eat in schools. The norm contemplates, in the absence of approved, that water is always served in the dining room or that the ‘vending machines do not have sugary drinks or industrial pastries, how the country has advanced. The previous coalition government tried to carry out a regulation to prohibit advertising for children of insane food but the socialist part of the Executive, through the Ministry of Agriculture, stopped it.

The organization recalls that 1.6 million premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease and stroke are caused annually by overweight and obesity, a number that exceeds deaths due to traffic accidents.

A dangerous transition from overweight to obesity

If things follow as they are, childhood obesity will increase more than overweight, researchers alert. Because? The explanation is not that there is more population with Normapeso but that a greater number of people in all regions will suffer from obesity. It is estimated that 360 million children and adolescents will live with obesity in 25 years, 186 million more than in 2021.

“If we act now, it is still possible Murdoch Children’s Research Institute of Australia. “It is not time to continue as until now, many countries only have a brief opportunity to prevent a much greater number of people from overweight to obesity,” he concludes. The authors ask for a stronger “political” commitment.

Warning in sub -Saharan Africa

Currently only eight countries in the world concentrate more than half of the adults that are above the Normapeso. They are China (402 million), India (180 million), United States (172 million), Brazil (88 million), Russia (71 million), Mexico (58 million), Indonesia (52 million) and Egypt (41 million).

No continent is fought from this pandemic. The data show how rates are shooting in sub -Saharan Africa, “with 522 million adults and more than 200 million young people who are expected Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation from Washington.

These figures imply an increase in the prevalence of 250%. The situation, continues Temengen, “added a double burden to the already overloaded health systems, which are poorly equipped to manage the extraordinary increase in obesity -related diseases” and warns the urgency of taking preventive measures as policies to limit the commercialization of unhealthy foods or new facilities to exercise and play fields in schools.