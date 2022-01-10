An opinion poll, conducted by “Trends” for research and consultancy, for the benefit of “Emirates Today”, showed that 77% of members of society prefer domestic tourism, as a result of the outbreak of the “Corona” virus globally, and Dubai topped the list of domestic destinations targeted for domestic tourism, by 41%.

The results of the survey indicated that 55% of the community members plan to travel outside the country during the next six months, while 52% of them prefer to travel alone.

In light of the global “Covid-19” pandemic, and the spread of new mutants from the virus, 45% of society members do not plan to travel outside the country, 23% prefer to travel to Asian countries, 16% prefer Arab countries, and 12% prefer to travel to European countries, And 4% prefer to travel to Canada and North America.

The Emirate of Dubai topped the list of domestic destinations targeted for vacation in the event that travel procedures were tightened as a result of the spread of the “Corona” virus, by 41%, then Abu Dhabi by 37%.

The survey indicated that 63% of the community members did not travel outside the country during 2021, while 30% traveled once, 7% traveled several times, and 55% of them plan to travel outside the country during the next six months.

The spread of the Corona virus caused 52% of society members to prefer traveling alone, while 77% of them preferred tourism within the country, as a result of the outbreak of the Corona virus in the world.

The size of the sample included in the survey at the state level was 595 individuals, the percentage of male participation was 60%, compared to 40% for females, and the percentage of non-Emirati respondents was 89%, compared to 11% for Emiratis.

The highest age group that participated in the survey was the age group 30-39 years at 41%, then the age group 40-49 years, and the age group 18-29 years at 25%, and finally the age group 50 years and over at 9%.

The percentage of participants with university degrees was 39%, diplomas 30%, and high school 31%, while 76% of the respondents were from the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, 40% for Abu Dhabi, and 36% for Dubai.

39% of society members believe that the reason that drives them to travel outside the country in light of the emergence of new mutations from “Corona” is to visit the family, while 15% attributed the reason to work or an official mission, and 16% to spend the vacation period, while 30% believe that there is no reason Traveling in light of the spread of the Corona virus.

Among the most important fears of community members if they travel outside the country, they will be infected with the virus by 55%, while 38% were afraid of closing the borders, and not being able to return, and 19% were afraid of quarantine outside the country, while 13% were afraid of Quarantine upon return from travel.

To view the survey more clearly, Please click on this link.

monitor changes

This survey comes with the aim of standing and monitoring the changes that occurred to members of society in choosing their tourist destinations during the outbreak of the “Corona” pandemic, externally and internally, and the most prominent criteria for making travel decisions during that period. The newspaper “Emirates Today” and the “Trends” Center for Research and Consultation recently signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation, with the aim of establishing a general framework for partnership and coordination between the two parties in the research and media fields.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

