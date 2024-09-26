United States Border Patrol agents discovered two safe houses in El Paso, with a total of 77 migrants hidden, among whom was a Dominican who was wanted in his country for the crime of murder. The findings were made after an inter-institutional operation after Border Patrol agents received information about a possible hiding place on Overland Avenue, the immigration authority reported this Thursday through a press release. The United States Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Anti-Smuggling Units (ASU), the Office of Homeland Security Investigations, El Paso Texas police officers, and the Texas Department of Public Safety served a warrant search of a property where they found 72 people “overcrowded and in precarious conditions.” “Upon searching the location, agents located the migrants inside a storage shed with limited air flow, small windows, and piles of trash,” it was reported. The agents identified two of the migrants who were on the property as the caretakers of the residence, for which both will face charges of human trafficking. Additionally, during the investigation, they discovered a second property on Val Verde Street with five other migrants. The 77 migrants found in both hideouts came from Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic, and all were in good health. All of the migrants found were said to have been processed under Title 8 for removal, but during records checking at the processing center, one of the individuals from the Dominican Republic was found in the International Organization of Migration database. Criminal Police as wanted for murder in his country of origin. During Fiscal Year 2024, which began on October 1, 2023, human trafficking interdiction teams in the El Paso Sector have discovered more than 270 hiding places with 2,663 migrants detained.