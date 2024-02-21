More than 77 local governmental and private entities provided training and employment opportunities for university students, during the Training and Employment Fair organized by the University of Sharjah, with the aim of providing students from various scientific disciplines with the opportunity to learn about job opportunities and help them enter the labor market.

The Director of the University of Sharjah, Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, opened the annual training and employment fair, which is organized by the University’s Career Guidance and Student Training Office, with the aim of providing students from various scientific specializations with the opportunity to learn about available and future job opportunities, and to help them join the labor market, in the presence of the University’s Vice Chancellors and College Deans. And faculty members, students and graduates of the university.

More than 77 entities from various institutions, private companies and government bodies in the country participated in the exhibition this year, including: Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Police General Headquarters, Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Emirates Airlines Group, Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, and the Sharjah National Oil Corporation. Sharjah, Air Arabia, Dubai Financial Market, and Nakheel Properties.

The participating entities provided introductions to the students about the various services, jobs, and training opportunities available to them in many specializations, and to improve their skills and knowledge acquired during their studies at the university.

The majority of job and training opportunities available during the exhibition focused on the disciplines of engineering, computing, informatics, science and business administration.

The head of the Career Guidance and Student Training Unit at the university, Rana Qabbani, confirmed that the office works to hold this exhibition annually to support the university’s students and graduates from various specializations, to provide the best opportunities available in the labor market, noting that the number of participating entities increases every year, which reflects the university’s orientation. To attract companies and institutions that have confirmed their readiness to receive students to provide them with the best training and job opportunities, stressing that graduates of the University of Sharjah present an honorable image for the university in the labor market in various fields.

