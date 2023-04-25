A detailed study conducted by the Sharjah Private Education Authority to measure the impact of implementing the Sharjah government’s decision to reduce the official working week to four days only, and declaring three days as a weekend, on productivity and quality of life in the educational community in Sharjah, concluded that a package of qualitative educational outcomes and gains was achieved. which are added to the Authority’s record.

The study witnessed the participation of about 7,000 educational and administrative cadres, in addition to the participation of 31,198 families of more than 70 nationalities whose children attend 127 private schools in Sharjah, which operate with a capacity of more than 184,000 students.

The head of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Dr. Muhaddithah Al-Hashemi, stressed the importance of the study to stand up for the gains achieved through the decision to work four days a week, which came to enable educational cadres, students and families to manage time perfectly, and to allow educational institutions to complete their work and plans for lessons and preparation, as well as About providing more time with the family, which enhances the quality of life and happiness, and leads to achieving unprecedented educational outcomes.

She added that the study revealed significant leaps in indicators of performance, productivity, mental health, and other important indicators in the educational community, noting that the decision to work for four days contributed to making a quantum leap in the quality and performance of all parties to the educational system, and its competitiveness was strengthened and added a rich experience. To her past experiences that make her a successful and inspiring model.

In turn, the Director of the Sharjah Special Education Authority, Ali Al Hosani, stated that the purpose of the study revolves around the extent to which the decision to work for four days compared to three days a week off achieves the expected goals that involve the extent of its impact on the quality of life of teachers directly and its reflection on the quality of education for students, and the extent to which students benefit from it. Families from the three days, and how to use them in an optimal manner that allows all parties to the educational system to benefit from them to achieve major goals that include enhancing educational capabilities, improving academic achievement, and increasing family cohesion.

Al Hosani confirmed the adjustment of school hours after the decision to work in school hours for four days, to match the international average and to be in line with the educational outcomes for each curriculum, with close follow-up by the Authority to work closely with schools and nurseries, and to facilitate the implementation of the decision to achieve efficiency and effectiveness, in addition to participating in developing plans. To make the most of the weekly vacation (three days), to ensure the enhancement of the quality of life and the development of the behavioral and cognitive skills of the learners.

The study revealed an improvement in academic achievement among students by 77%, an increase in the student’s social skills and relationships by 78%, and an improvement in problem-solving skills among students by 74%, in addition to an improvement of 73% in time management, and 78% in the level of academic achievement for homework. In addition to an 88% increase in the time students spend with their families.

About 7,000 male and female teachers and administrative staff who participated in the study, representing 43% of the emirate’s male and female teachers in private schools, believed that the decision contributed to improving the balance between work and life by 90%, and an increase in the general sense of well-being, quality of life, and spending time with the family by 91%. %, along with an 88% improvement in the level of motivation to work for the administrative and educational staff, an 86% improvement in the productivity of the administrative and educational staff, and 83% providing a better opportunity to complete the professional development of the administrative and educational staff.

The educational and administrative staff also showed through the study the progress of male and female students in the basic curricula and the improvement of their learning motivation when attending school by 85%, while the private educational institutions in the Emirate witnessed an improvement of 85% in the independent learning of male and female students through extra-curricular projects, and an improvement of 87%. % in daily attendance at school, and an improvement of 84% in the participation of male and female students in extra-curricular activities.

The study recommended using the weekend to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and quality of life for male and female students and teachers, and the importance of sports and physical health for male and female students. Students, each according to his interest, in addition to increasing the cultural balance around the sights of Sharjah and enjoying the weekend.

It also recommended spreading awareness among educational institutions and parents of male and female students about frameworks for empowering society and achieving effective and fruitful outcomes.

• The decision contributed to improving the balance between work and life by 90%.