A pod of 77 black dolphins washed ashore in Scotland

A pod of 77 pilot whales has surfaced in the shallow waters of the Orkney Islands in Scotland. reported on the website of the British marine mammal charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

BDMLR received a report of a mass stranding of pilot whales, also known as black dolphins, on the morning of July 11. By the time rescuers arrived on the scene, the animals had been on the beach for several hours. The pod included adult males and females, as well as calves. Of the 77 individuals, only 12 were alive.

BDMLR staff began assisting the survivors so that they could return to the water during high tide. However, these pilot whales were unable to escape the shallows, as their own weight had trapped them in the soft sand. To stop them from suffering, they were euthanized.

The reason for the whales’ stranding on the beach is unknown. “Black dolphins are incredibly sociable, so it is entirely possible that only one individual swam ashore and the others followed,” one of the organization’s employees suggested. The whales’ bodies will be taken for examination to determine the circumstances of their appearance on the beach.

How writes The Guardian, in 2023, 55 pilot whales were stranded on the Scottish island of Lewis. Only one was saved.

Earlier it was reported that biologists and volunteers managed to save about a hundred black dolphins that were stranded on the shore in the state of Western Australia. Experts fear that the rescued pilot whales may return again.