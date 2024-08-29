A survey by PoderData showed that the majority of the population distrusts the effectiveness of current legislation in preventing cases like Brumadinho; in Minas Gerais, the percentage is 80%

Around 77% of Brazilians believe that current public policies are insufficient to prevent new dams from collapsing, and 74% believe that there are more dams at risk in the country. The findings were made based on an unprecedented survey by PowerDatain partnership with the Brumadinho Legacy Project, released this Thursday (Aug 29, 2024).

In Minas Gerais, which suffered the death of 272 people in the collapse of the Brumadinho dam (MG), the percentage of those who do not trust the laws to protect them is higher: 80%. The state has the majority of dams in high and medium risk situations in the country (46 of the 158 in total), according to the ANM (National Mining Agency).

The survey interviewed 3,200 people across the country from May 20 to 25, 2024. Of this total, 69% said they had already heard about the Brumadinho (MG) tragedy.

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE TRAGEDY

For 59% of the population, the mining company Vale is responsible for the tragedy, and 38% believe that this responsibility is shared with Tüv Südwhich gave the false safety report for the dam, and with the public inspection bodies.

The populations of Minas Gerais and Brumadinho attribute even more responsibility to Vale for the tragedy (67% and 65% – adding those who answered only Vale and those who answered “all those mentioned”).

CAUSE OF BREAKDOWN

The population of Minas Gerais points to the negligence of companies as the main cause of the tragedy (38%) and, in second place, the lack of supervision by the government (20%). However, the general perception in Brazil is the opposite: the largest portion of the country’s population (35%) states that the lack of supervision by the government caused the collapse in Brumadinho, followed by the negligence of companies (21%).

The assessment of what is necessary for the ANM to act more efficiently in dam safety also presents significant variation in the regional context.

The Brazilian population in general indicates the hiring of more personnel as the greatest need (23% versus 6% in the Minas Gerais and Brumadinho regions). However, the people of Minas Gerais and the population of Brumadinho in particular give much more weight to the need to apply greater fines and punishments (45% and 44% respectively).

FAMILY ACTION

The research showed that the role of the families of victims and those affected by the tragedy in the reparation processes and agreements is recognized by the population, especially in Minas Gerais and Brumadinho – 62% of Minas Gerais residents and 73% of Brumadinho residents highlight the Avabrum (Association of Relatives and People Affected by the Collapse of the Córrego do Feijão-Brumadinho Mine Dam) as the one that performed best.

Next, mayors were considered to have performed best by 13% of the people of Minas Gerais and the Public Prosecutor’s Office by 14% of the population of Brumadinho. Even further away from the tragedy, the majority of the country’s population (39%) also attributed the best performance in the processes and agreements to family members, followed by justice agencies (13%).

The interim president of Avabrum (Association of Relatives and People Affected by the Collapse of the Mina Córrego do Feijão-Brumadinho Dam), Nayara Porto, demanded that those responsible for tragedies such as the one in Brumadinho be held accountable. “For us, the lack of trial and accountability for those responsible for tragedies like the one in Brumadinho facilitates the commission of new crimes. The precedent of impunity makes the crime recurrent”he stated.