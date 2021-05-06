In Russia, over the past day, 7,639 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified. The operational headquarters announced this in its Telegram-channel.

According to him, COVID-19 cases were detected in 83 Russian regions. It is noted that 13.4 percent of those found infected did not have clinical manifestations of the disease. Most infections were recorded in Moscow (2114), St. Petersburg (715) and the Moscow region (600). Least of all – in the Magadan region (4), the Altai Republic (2) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (1).

In total, 4 855 128 people have fallen ill since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the day, 351 deaths were also detected, the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 112,246.

The daily rate of recovery was 7788, the total – 4 472 338.

On May 5, 7,975 new cases of coronavirus were reported.