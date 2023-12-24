The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed the implementation of 762 canopies for public transport bus passengers, distributed in several vital locations in the emirate. The awnings are distinguished by their modern design, which combines practical interior design with excellence in the exterior appearance, and the use of structural elements, to serve the architectural design and be part of it, and shows the civilized face of the Emirate of Dubai as an ideal city for safe and stable living.

The Authority expected to complete the implementation of all umbrellas in 2025, according to the timetable for implementing the project, while the Authority is currently studying the implementation of several umbrellas using 3D printing technology, as it is conducting, in cooperation with one of the companies, an experiment in implementing the umbrellas.

Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said: The implementation of bus canopies comes within the framework of the Authority’s continuous endeavor to develop the mass transportation sector, provide the integrated and reliable infrastructure, and achieve well-being and happiness for the residents of Dubai, by providing the best services and amenities. For bus users, he pointed out that the design of the new canopies conforms to the Dubai Code for People of Determination, as designated places were provided for wheelchairs, in support of the “My Community… A Place for Everyone” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Council. Executive, aiming to transform the entire Emirate of Dubai to be friendly to people of determination, and in the Authority’s endeavor to serve and make this segment of society happy.

He added: “The new canopy project is one of the Authority’s vital projects that shows the beauty of the Emirate of Dubai, and encourages various segments of society to use public transportation, to achieve one of the Authority’s strategic goals, which is to raise the proportion of public transportation users in the movement of transportation in the Emirate of Dubai, noting that it In selecting the locations, consideration was given to meeting the requirements of vital areas with high population density, the current and future operational needs of public transportation bus services, and achieving integration with the requirements of transportation via individual means, in addition to the availability of infrastructure and sufficient space within the right of way.”

Al Tayer confirmed that the Authority will continue to implement its development projects in Dubai, to meet the requirements of the urban and population expansion witnessed by the emirate, most notably mass transportation services, and to provide a safe, easy and comfortable transportation service for the emirate’s residents and visitors alike.

4 models

Bus shelters were classified into four levels, based on the number of users of each stop, which are: a main stop with a usage rate of more than 750 passengers per day, a secondary stop with a use rate of between 250 and 750 passengers per day, and a primary stop with a use rate of between 100 and 250 passengers per day. And a passenger drop-off and pick-up station with a usage rate of 100 passengers per day. A portion of the canopy area was allocated to be air-conditioned in the main parking lots, and shaded outdoor areas and advertising spaces, in addition to providing an information screen to review a map of the bus route network, the bus schedule, pickup time, and other information and services that Passenger concerns.

The design shows the modernity of Dubai, an ideal city for safe and stable living.

Study of the implementation of some umbrellas using 3D printing technology.