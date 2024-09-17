Fujairah (Union)

The Organizing Committee of the World Amateur and Professional Bodybuilding and Physique Championships “Mr. & Ms. World – Fujairah 2024” revealed the participation of 760 male and female players in the championship, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, during the period from October 3 to 5 at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, in cooperation with the UAE and International Bodybuilding Federations.

This came during the press conference held in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Eng. Mohammed bin Majid, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Director General of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, Ahmed Naasan from the official sponsor, and Faisal Al Ghais Al Zaabi, Member of the Federation’s Board of Directors and Chairman of the Referees Committee.

Al Sharqi stressed that the support of the wise leadership has led to a distinctive qualitative shift in all sports, including bodybuilding, as bodybuilding championships in Fujairah have become of a distinctive global resonance.

For his part, Eng. Mohammed bin Majid pointed out the expected large media coverage for the event, in addition to the participation of elite champions who are considered the best in the world. While the number of participants reached 760 male and female players, 231 of whom are professionals, 347 are amateurs, and 182, registration is still open.

Ibn Majid explained that an invitation was sent to a group of international judges, in addition to bodybuilding judges accredited by the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, while the prizes will be generous, in addition to 15 international professional cards.