76-Year-Old Man Dies in Cremona After Being Run Over by Tractor Driven by Son

A serious accident shook the community of Motta Baluffi, in the province of Cremona, on the morning of August 15th. A 76-year-old man dies after being hit by tractor driven by sonThe tragedy occurred in the farmyard of‘family farmwhile the son was performing a maneuver in reverse and, unfortunately, he did not notice the presence of his father. The Carabinieri and the inspectors of the ATS Val Padana intervened immediately on site to carry out the surveys and collect testimonies.

Rescue efforts were in vain, the man died instantly

Despite the alarm being raised promptly by his son, and the immediate arrival of the 118 emergency services with an ambulance and a medical car, there was nothing that could be done for the 76-year-old. The emergency services attempted to revive him for a long time, but the man died on the spot. Authorities are investigating to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.