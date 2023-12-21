Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/21/2023 – 7:51

A 76-year-old doctor was beaten with sticks and his body was set on fire in his own home, in Arraial do Cabo, in the Lagos Region of the State of Rio, on Tuesday, 19th. A suspect in committing the murder was arrested inside the house moments later. According to police, he confessed to the crime, but did not explain the reason.

Neurologist Ângelo Castro de Cordeiro Lima lived on Pontal do Atalaia beach.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, allegedly broke into the residence with a BB gun and a simulated pistol.

The doctor's body was found in the backyard, charred, and taken to the Legal Medical Institute of Cabo Frio.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was inside the house with weapons.

He reacted by shooting at the police, was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, where he remained hospitalized until Wednesday, the 20th.

The Civil Police investigates the case.