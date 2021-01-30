Since the City began on December 8 to test tourists who enter the Federal Capital or Buenos Aires returning from their vacations, more than 340,000 people have passed through the service centers. The percentage of coronavirus positives was so far lower than the general rate that occurs in the district. But with a particularity: the vast majority of those infected are under 40 years of age.

This is the result of official statistics that he accessed Clarion. Until last week (last statistical cut-off), 256,090 controls had been carried out in the testing centers (this Saturday they reached 340,727). 85% of the studies were made to residents of the City who returned after a few days abroad, and the other 15%, to visitors from the Interior or from other countries.

Among the controlled, there were 4,407 positives, which gives 1.8% positivity at the time of the study. This means that of every 1,000 tourists, 18 were infected. But in the last seven days, that rate of positivity increased to 2.97%: of the 340,727 tourists tested, 6,885 were positive.

This rate of infections is much lower than the 27.4% positive for Covid-19 that is registered at a general level in the district, where more than 1,300,000 tests have already been carried out.

The tests in Ezeiza, for those who arrive by plane. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

In the City, 52.7% of those infected are under 40 years old. But among tourists who are tested and positive, the proportion jumps to 76.1%.

That percentage of positives is divided as follows:

There was a 12% of infected between 10 and 19 years (529 cases).

Among those between 20 and 29 years of age, the majority of positives occurred, with 45% (1985).

(1985). 19.1% of those infected are between 30 and 39 years old (842).

The higher positivity in young people seems to be a characteristic of the regrowth that is being experienced in the country since the end of last year, and specifically in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires.

The meetings to say goodbye to the year, both in open and closed spaces; the Christmas and New Years meetings; clandestine parties on the coast; and the crowds of young people on the beaches, without distancing or chinstraps as was seen daily, seem to have influenced that today this age group is the one that registers the most cases.

Perhaps it is not to worry so much about them, since, as is already known, lethality among the youngest is almost nil (It does not reach 0.2% in the City). But they can spread the coronavirus to older adults or to those in risk groups.

Buenos Aires Government sources assured that “the fact that most of the infections are occurring in young people generates that there is no significant impact on hospital occupation. But it puts us before the great challenge of extreme care within our families to prevent older relatives from getting infected, because they are more likely to cause serious symptoms. “

At the Dellepiane bus terminal they also test travelers. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

We must not lose sight of the fact that, according to all official communications so far, and considering the shortage of vaccines and delays in provision, it is almost certain that this year there will be no vaccination available for the youngest, except for those who belong to any risk group.

What happened to tourists over 40 years old?

Among the 4,407 positives of coronavirus registered in the City’s testing centers until last week, the distribution of positive cases in people over 40 years of age was as follows:

11.4% are between 40 and 49 years old (503 infected).

6.9%, between 50 and 59 (304 cases).

4%, between 60 and 69 (176).

1.3%, between 70 and 79 (56 cases).

0.3% are 80 years or older (only 12 positive).

Look also

