Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirati space program has witnessed a remarkable development in the presence of women in the current space missions and projects, as Emirati women have been able to form a basic pillar for the success of the targets of the space program, through their presence as an engineer, leader of scientific work teams and overseeing the progress of the tasks and satellites developments, leading to an astronaut, through Noura Al Matroushi was chosen as the first Arab and Emirati astronaut.

A report by the Emirates Space Agency stated that the percentage of female university graduates in the fields of science and technology has increased, which are the first tributaries of the space sector in the country, as the percentage recently reached 76%, which is an affirmation of the desire of women to be present in the sectors of science and modern technology, and their orientation towards Participation in scientific projects undertaken by the state, in order to enhance the UAE’s position in advanced science and the space sector

The report indicated that women accounted for 34% of the total workers within the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, and the percentage of female participants in the scientific team of the project reached about 80%, as the statistics embody the role that Emirati women played in making the country’s first projects to explore outer space succeed, And the extent of efficiency, scientific skill and experience reflected in the success of the project during the last period, which is represented by the successful launch of the probe and its arrival in the orbit of Mars.

The last period has witnessed the achievement of a number of achievements by women in the Emirates Space Program, including the arrival of women to be an astronaut, which reflects their leadership and their talents and competitive scientific capabilities, as their choice contributes to inspiring young generations to engage in related scientific disciplines. In space sciences, towards strengthening the scientific presence of women in state projects

The achievements are also represented in the leadership of women in a number of major space projects and tasks in the UAE, such as projects to explore outer space and leadership of scientific teams within the stages of designing and manufacturing satellites and effective presence within work teams in the areas of programming and control of space applications, which led to the success of many projects. Space during the last period, with the high scientific level shown by the Emirati girl to overcome the most complex and difficult scientific challenges.