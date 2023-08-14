Tomorrow, the National Elections Committee will start opening the electronic (remote) candidacy system for the Federal National Council elections, in front of citizens who wish to run and who meet the conditions, for a period of 76 consecutive hours, extending from eight o’clock tomorrow morning until exactly 12 o’clock on Friday. Next, it is not allowed to accept any applications for candidacy after that, while nine candidate registration centers affiliated with the UAE committees receive candidacy applications for those wishing to deliver them in person from Tuesday to Thursday during working hours (8 am – 3 pm), and Friday from (8 am to 12 pm). noon).

In detail, the National Elections Committee announced the opening of the door to submit applications for candidacy for the Federal National Council elections (2023), starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, and until next Friday, stressing that the registration of candidacy applications is limited to citizens who are members of the electoral bodies whose names are included in the lists of the emirate to which they wish to run. .

The committee stated, in the list of executive instructions, that the process of registering candidates will be mainly electronic, through the smart application and the website of the National Elections Committee, with the need for those wishing to run to ensure that they complete their registration procedures in the digital identity (UAE Pass) before starting the registration procedures. Candidacy, pointing out that in the event that the candidate (electoral college member) is unable to register his candidacy application through the electronic candidate registration platform, he can go to the emirate committee to which he belongs, to receive the candidacy form, after making sure that the required legal conditions are met in the applicant. Candidacy, then submit it to the National Elections Commission, through the Elections Management Committee, for approval.

According to the committee, the remote candidacy system will be opened “electronically” through the committee’s website and smart application, for a continuous period of 76 hours, starting from eight o’clock tomorrow morning until exactly twelve o’clock next Friday, provided that the system is closed after that so that it is not allowed to accept any applications. After that, the candidate registration centers of the UAE committees receive candidacy applications for those wishing to submit them in person during working hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (8 am – 3 pm) and Friday (8 am – 12 noon) in the same period.

The committee set six conditions for accepting the registration of applications for those wishing to run for elections, the first of which is that the candidate be a citizen of one of the emirates of the federation. The second is that he resides permanently in the emirate that he wishes to represent in the council (that his name has been included in the electoral college list of the emirate to which he belongs). And the third, that his age should not be less than 25 Gregorian years at the closing of the candidacy door (Friday), in addition to that he enjoys civil capacity, as well as that he be of good conduct, of good reputation, and has never been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude (unless he has been rehabilitated). according to the law), and finally, to have sufficient literacy.

And she stated that voters (i.e. members of electoral bodies) who are people of determination, who meet the required legal conditions, are entitled to run for membership in the Federal National Council, provided that they submit a medical report approved by the Supreme Medical Committee of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, indicating the nature and degree of disability and the extent of its impact on the ability to function. Candidacy applicant to perform the duties entrusted to a member of the Federal National Council.

The committee stressed the need for those wishing to run for the elections to register in the digital identity system (UAEPass), otherwise he will not be able to submit his candidacy application through the remote electronic candidate registration system, whether from inside or outside the country.

Also, those wishing to run must pay a (non-refundable) registration fee of 3,000 dirhams, via the electronic payment system, when submitting the candidacy application, pointing out that the applicant must be an employee (federal – local – in the private sector) or one of the Military capacity or a member of the existing Federal National Council, submitting a certificate stating that he has obtained a leave from his employer, starting from the fourth of September to the next October 13.

She stated that the candidate, if he is a member of the judiciary, must also submit a certificate proving his definitive resignation from his job with the application for candidacy, and the current member of the Federal National Council who wishes to run for membership of the Council again must submit a certificate from the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, stating that he has stopped On performing the duties of his membership in the Council and its committees from the date of the fourth of September to the 13th of next October, while it required that the retired candidate (whether a civilian or military), who is not currently working, submit a certificate stating that he is retired, while acknowledging that he is not currently working in Any government agency (federal or local) or in the private sector, while if the retiree is currently working after his retirement, he must submit a certificate proving that he obtained a leave from his employer from September 4 to October 13.

Candidacy centers

The National Elections Committee has identified nine centers belonging to the Emirates committees, where citizens, members of electoral bodies wishing to submit applications for candidacy for the Federal National Council elections, can go to them themselves or through their agents (under a special power of attorney), for registration.

Among them are three centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Al Masoudi Council in Al Ain – the main building of the Municipality of Al Dhafra Region), in addition to the Hatta Hall in the Dubai World Trade Center, the Sharjah Consultative Council building, the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Hall in the Ajman Museum, and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The building of the Ministry of Community Development in Umm Al Quwain, and the Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth Center.

Professions excluded from “candidacy certificates”

The National Elections Committee excluded citizens, members of parliamentary bodies, owners of some professions and commercial activities, from the obligation to submit any administrative certificates in order to apply for candidacy for the Federal National Council elections, as the list of exceptions included the “private business owner”, which is everyone who owns an establishment, of any kind or type. its activity, and employs its workers, as well as the “self-employer”, who is anyone who provides – on his own and in his personal name – to his customers technical, technical, marketing or other services, whether from his place of residence or from any other place he chooses, in addition to the “self-employed” », and he is everyone who practices a profession that depends on his person, and practices it in his own place, such as a lawyer, doctor, engineer, and the like, and the committee did not oblige the self-employed, who is everyone who practices for his own account a commercial, industrial, agricultural or other activity, to submit any certificates .