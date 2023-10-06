The fifth employment fair, organized by the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, targets 76 beneficiaries of limited income on its registered list, as the fair paves the way for them to submit their CVs and conduct interviews for available jobs.

The exhibition, in which seven private sector companies and institutions from Sharjah, Dubai and Fujairah participate, provides job opportunities for beneficiaries of social benefits affiliated with Social Security in the department.

The Director of the Professional Support Program at the Department of Social Services, Amna Al-Hammadi, pointed out the importance of this exhibition, which comes within the "Forsa" program.

The program seeks to enhance the sustainable skills, experiences and capabilities of those affiliated with the programme, which qualify them to develop their skills and enable them to be active members of society, ensuring that they achieve a decent living.