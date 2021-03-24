The Victory Parade on Red Square will be completed by a group of 76 aircraft and helicopters, which corresponds to the years that have passed since the victory in the Great Patriotic War. This was announced on Tuesday, March 24, by the chief navigator of the Air Force of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel Anatoly Minyaylo, in an interview with the newspaper “the Red Star“.

“76 aircraft will take part in the 2021 parade: 53 aircraft and 23 helicopters. Preparations are already in full swing. All calculations have been completed, ”he said.

The Air Force Chief Navigator explained that the flight routes were planned so that the solution to the problem was ensured in any conditions, including complex meteorological conditions.

To ensure control, 40 control points will be involved, including on the Kremlin’s Spasskaya Tower.

According to Minyaylo, the heights that the aircraft should occupy over the Red Square range from 200 to 400 m for aircraft and 100 m for helicopters.

“At the same time, the crews must reach the point of display in time with an accuracy of 1-3 seconds. The navigator is responsible for the accuracy of aircraft withdrawal by place and time, ”he explained. In addition, flight times are 10 seconds between helicopter groups and 20 seconds between aircraft groups.

Crew training will begin in early April.

On March 24, the Air Force Navigation Service marks the 105th anniversary of its creation.

On February 16, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Victory Parade will be held this year. Last year, the Victory Parade took place despite the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it took place not in May, but on June 24.