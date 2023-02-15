Only 14% believe that the president’s attitude in trying to force a drop in the rate is not correct

The majority (76%) of Brazilians believe that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “it is right to try to force down the interest rate”, while only 14% said they disagree with the PT. The numbers are from the Genial/Quaest survey released this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023).

Another 8% said they don’t know or didn’t answer. Here’s the full of the study (13 MB).

On February 1, the BC (Central Bank) unanimously decided to maintain the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per annum. The measure was criticized by Lula more than once. On one of the most recent occasions, the current president stated that the country has the “culture” high interest rates and called “shame” the rate increase.

According to the survey, voters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are those who most disagree with Lula (61%). However, even among the group, the majority (61%) said they agree with the current Chief Executive’s attempt to force a drop in interest rates.

Furthermore, for 87% of those who voted for Lula, the current president is right. Only 8% disagree.

Those with the lowest income support the PT most: up to 2 minimum wages (79%) and more than 2 to 5 minimum wages (77%).

For 72% of people with investments, Lula is right in his behavior. Among those who do not invest, 77% said they agree with the PT.

INFLATION

The president of the Central Bank tends to deal with the country’s inflation “acting with political interests” for 46% of the people surveyed by Genial/Quaest. Another 37% believe that the leader of the monetary authority will face the issue “using technical criteria”.

Read the highlights below:

2nd round vote: The majority (51%) of Lula voters believe that the BC president will deal with inflation by acting with political interests, while 46% of those who voted for Bolsonaro think that the bank leader will use technical criteria;

Among those who have investments, 48% believe that the president of the monetary authority should deal with inflation with a political approach against 42% who think it will be in a technical way.

Lula’s reviews

To Genial/Quaest, the majority (67%) said that “did not hear about Lula’s criticism of the Central Bank’s interest rate policy”.

Lula has spoken of reviewing the autonomy of the Central Bank, in force since 2021. According to the PT, the independence of the monetary authority can be reassessed after the end of the term of BC president Roberto Campos Neto in 2024.

“I want to know what the independence of the Central Bank was for. I will wait for this citizen [Campos Neto] tend his mandate to make an assessment of what the independent central bank meant”said Lula in an interview with TV network in the beginning of the month.

The Chief Executive blames the high interest rate on the BC’s independence. Lula’s criticism of Campos Neto has intensified since the release of Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) data, which defined to maintain the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per annum.

The financial market had evaluated the minutes published by the committee as a truce between Lula and Campos Neto. But the President of the Republic’s repeated criticism of the BC president dissolved the good assessment.

“He owes explanations not to me, but he owes explanations to the National Congress, which nominated him. […] This citizen, nominated by the Senate, has the opportunity to mature, to think and to know how he is going to take care of this country “said Lula last Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) at breakfast with media vehicles considered as “independent”.

PT’s directory approved this Monday (13.Feb.2023) a resolution that, among other things, supports and recommends calling Campos Neto to explain the interest rate. The final text of the resolution, which does not have a deadline to be voted on, will still be written by PT technicians.

Read other times in which Lula criticized the basic rate, the BC and the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto: