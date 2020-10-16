Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release 75 rupees commemorative coin on FAO’s 75th anniversary

People associated with Anganwadi, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Organic and Horticulture Campaigns from across the country will be involved

A pledge will also be taken to eliminate malnutrition present in the country completely.

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will issue a commemorative coin of 75 rupees on Friday, 16 October. This special coin will be issued on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization. Not only this, 17 bio-cultivated varieties of recently developed eight crops will also be dedicated to the nation. There is a plan to mark a strong relationship between India and the Food and Agriculture Organization by releasing a special coin of Rs 75.

The main thrust of the government in this program will be in the field of agriculture and nutrition. During this time a pledge will also be taken to end the malnutrition present in the country completely. A statement regarding the event was also released by the Prime Minister’s Office. It said that the journey of strengthening the weaker sections and the people financially and nutritionally has been a great journey.

Historical relationship with India

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will also attend the event. The goal of FAO is to ensure good quality food in sufficient quantity to the people regularly so that they remain active and healthy. The FAO’s task is to raise the level of nutrition, improve the lives of the rural population and contribute to the growth of the world economy. India has a historical relationship with the FAO.

Dr. Binay Ranjan was Director General

The statement given by the PMO also stated that Dr. Binay Ranjan Sen, an Indian Civil Service officer, was the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) from 1956 to 1967. It was only during Dr. Binay’s tenure that the World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020. It has recently been announced to give this honor to this program of the United Nations for efforts to fight hunger and food security at the global level.