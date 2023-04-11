The construction of a 755-meter-long zip line on the Sugarloaf Mountain has involved one of the symbols of Rio de Janeiro in controversy.

On the one hand, the company that manages the Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar praises the attraction that will allow visitors to “live a unique and environmentally sustainable experience”. On the other hand, residents of Urca and environmentalists denounce that this and other planned works cause damage to an environmental conservation unit of full protection in the locality.

Thus, according to these critics, the changes mischaracterize the landscape, heritage recognized by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) for 50 years and also by Unesco since 2012.

The controversial zip-line will join the Sugar Loaf and Urca hills and is expected to open in the second half of this year. With almost 400 meters high, it promises a descent that can reach 100 km/h. “This zip-line project will be a gift to all Cariocas and Brazilians. We are going to give a new meaning to tourism in Brazil”, says Sandro Fernandes, CEO of Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar. The new attraction, however, became a reason for protest from residents and environmentalists. On the internet, a petition against the work has more than 13.5 thousand adhesions. Among the main problems presented are alleged environmental damage and the mischaracterization of historical heritage.

“Residents of Urca have been complaining for a long time about the noise level and bus and car traffic in the neighborhood, which has only one access road, caused by the operations of the Pão Açúcar Air Path (the company responsible for managing the hills) and which have never been solved. If in the neighborhood of Urca this is the impact, what can be inferred about the impact on the flora and fauna existing in the hills?”asks Gricel Osorio Hor-Meyll, who is a member of the Ecological Action Group and the Sugar Loaf without Tyrolese movement.

According to Gricel, “Companhia Caminho Aéreo has been expanding the area occupied on the summits for 114 years”. “This has gotten worse in recent years, with additions being made little by little that ended up going unnoticed,” she says. “In addition to the zip line, new projects are registered at Iphan that would increase the built area by 50% on the summit of Pão de Açúcar, 47% on Morro da Urca and 54% at the base of Morro da Babilônia, in Praia Vermelha.”

Licenses

Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar – the name used by management – ​​claims that all necessary licenses have been granted. In a note, it also states that, “in order to carry out the work, the interests of civil society were previously consulted through competent organizations with the Natural Monument of Morros do Pão de Açúcar and Urca (MoNa)”. He adds that “the main objective of the project is to generate happiness in people, ensuring accessibility and continuing to contribute to conscious and positive tourism in Rio de Janeiro”.

Gricel refutes the company’s statements. “They insist on presenting arguments without consistency. They do not recognize that the intended works are incompatible with the occupation of a listed heritage, which is, at the same time, a conservation unit of full protection, and has to comply with the criteria established for use ”, he says.

Iphan and City Hall indicate that the project is within the law

The group contesting the installation of the zip line also states that it will continue to fight against the project on the “legal, technical, political, communication and social mobilization” fronts. Those responsible for Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar remain convinced that the zip line will please (almost) everyone. “I’m sure that even some people who question the project will join us and applaud when the zip line opens”, says Sandro Fernandes, CEO of Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar.

O Estadão sought out IPHAN and Rio City Hall. According to the federal autarchy, there are currently two intervention projects in the Bondinho Pão de Açúcar Park – the zip-line one is up to date, and the other is under analysis. The municipality also ensures that the attraction is regular.

“The first (project), approved by the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional, deals with the installation of the zip line between the hills of Urca and Pão de Açúcar, which has been accompanied by biweekly inspections by this institute. The other project, a Master Plan with proposals for the three stations of the Pão de Açúcar complex, is in the initial stages of analysis by the technical area of ​​the Superintendence of Iphan in Rio de Janeiro”, informed IPHAN.

The Municipal Secretariat for Economic Development, Innovation and Simplification of Rio, responsible for the controversial case in Rio de Janeiro, manifested itself through a note sent to the newsroom.

The entity also confirmed that it granted environmental and urban authorization for the construction of the zipline. “In addition, GEO-RIO carried out a specific inspection of the rock drilling work. The company complied with all the requirements and the license was issued.”

