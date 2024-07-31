The Community Development Authority in Dubai revealed that 754 people benefited from the People of Determination benefit in the first half of this year, while the number of people registered with the “Sanad” card provided by the authority to support this category reached 10,221 people, including 5,340 citizens and 4,881 of other nationalities. The number of beneficiaries of the card’s services reached 1,190 people. The authority also recorded, through the “Sanad” communication center dedicated to people of determination, 65 reports of cases of abuse or neglect to protect people of determination during the first half of this year.

In detail, the Community Development Authority in Dubai continued to provide care through an integrated package of services dedicated to people of determination, including awareness, rehabilitation sessions, and interactive programs, in addition to several privileges through the “Sanad” Center.

The Authority stated that the total number of people registered in the “Sand” card for people of determination reached 10,221 people, including 5,340 citizens and 4,881 of other nationalities, noting that the number of beneficiaries of the card since the beginning of the year until the end of last June was 1,190 beneficiaries.

She pointed out that the “Sanad” Communication Center, dedicated to people of determination, received 1,757 video calls during the first half of this year, which included requests for immediate translation into sign language with external entities and service providers for people of determination, and inquiries about services and centers for people of determination, while the center recorded 65 reports through the system for reporting cases of abuse or neglect of people of determination.

She added that the total number of children registered at the Dubai Child Development Center reached 73 children suffering from developmental delays of various types of disabilities, noting that the center provided 5,180 sessions during the first half of this year, including individual and group rehabilitation sessions that included physical therapy, speech and language therapy, and occupational therapy, in addition to special education sessions, behavior analysis sessions, individual and group family counseling and support sessions, and supportive follow-up sessions for families, in addition to school support sessions provided in schools. The number of families benefiting from the technical consulting service at the Child Development Center reached 34 families.

The Authority explained that 754 people benefited from the benefit allocated to people of determination during the mentioned period, which varied between paying tuition and rehabilitation fees, covering the expenses of a caregiver, personal assistant, professional qualification, sign language interpreter, or shadow teacher.

It also included providing assistive technology devices, rehabilitating a car or means of transportation, and rehabilitating the work environment, stressing that this benefit contributes significantly to alleviating the financial burdens on the families of people with disabilities, empowering them, and enhancing their ability to obtain rehabilitation opportunities and community participation.

In turn, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority, Maitha Al Shamsi, said that raising community awareness of the services available to people of determination, and enhancing their utilization, are among the basic pillars of the Authority’s work, noting that the programs, events and dialogue sessions contribute to conveying the necessary information to the beneficiaries and their families, which contributes to their integration and empowerment, and maximum utilization of the available services.

She added that awareness programmes for the services and rights of people with disabilities are based on two main axes: the first is spreading knowledge and community awareness of the need to overcome all obstacles and combine efforts to improve their access to services and protect their rights, and the second is raising awareness of the existence of services and their integration, and identifying emerging needs and requirements that contribute to improving their lives and their families.

Al Shamsi stressed the importance of continuous communication with beneficiaries to learn about their needs and requirements, noting that the Authority will continue its efforts to provide the necessary support to people of determination and their families, and work to develop programs and services in line with their evolving needs.

She explained that the number of awareness and training initiatives and events during the first half of this year amounted to 3,039 events, while the number of awareness programs in the field of disability amounted to 43 programs and events. The Authority also received 65 calls via the hotline for protection cases, which reflects the Authority’s keenness to provide a safe and supportive environment for people of determination.

. 73 Number of registered in Dubai Center for Child Development.